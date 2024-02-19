Synthetix (SNX) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Billion

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $39.48 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00007409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,619,400 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

