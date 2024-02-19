EscoinToken (ELG) One Day Volume Tops $609,410.67

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $47.91 million and approximately $609,410.67 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 310,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

