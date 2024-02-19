Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $115,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.58. 12,823,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,394. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

