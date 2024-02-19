Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1,634.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.85. The stock has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

