Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.95. 111,346,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

