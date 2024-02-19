Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

