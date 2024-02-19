2,535 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MSTR traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $699.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.09. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $806.78.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.
