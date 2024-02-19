Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

