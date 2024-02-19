Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. The company has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

