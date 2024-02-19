North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.37. 4,781,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

