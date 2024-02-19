North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 130 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,623,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $428,732,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

