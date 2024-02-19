Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

