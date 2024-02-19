Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.46. 2,909,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,061. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

