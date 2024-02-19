Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

