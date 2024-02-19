NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015907 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,900.18 or 0.99958558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00173225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.