CyberConnect Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $160.47 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $9.25 or 0.00017820 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $160.47 million and approximately $73.07 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.1641526 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $76,637,871.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

