Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

GILD traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.58. 12,823,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,394. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.