Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capri (CPRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capri (NYSE: CPRI) recently:

2/17/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2023 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2023 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

