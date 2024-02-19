Martin Currie Ltd. Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX remained flat at $93.22 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

