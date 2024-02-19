Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 312,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 933,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

