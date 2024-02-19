Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 2,495 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after buying an additional 685,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,192,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 395,510 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,054 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.