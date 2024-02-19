Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,484 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 3.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,898,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,694. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

