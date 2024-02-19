Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,819 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 25.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.