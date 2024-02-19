Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 35,610 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

