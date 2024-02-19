Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,940,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,198,992. The company has a market cap of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.