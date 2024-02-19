North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 47,119 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,119 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $19.85. 2,779,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,146. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

