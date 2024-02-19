North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,450 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.77. 3,147,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

