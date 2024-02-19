Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 32,253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 306.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 363,044 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

