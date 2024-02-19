W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

