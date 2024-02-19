Contrasting Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ventyx Biosciences 0 7 1 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Ventyx Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.09%. Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1,032.40%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Ventyx Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 10.17 -$94.65 million ($3.75) -1.91 Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$108.43 million ($3.13) -0.79

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventyx Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Ventyx Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -155.06% -68.52% Ventyx Biosciences N/A -53.98% -50.43%

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.