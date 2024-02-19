North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,721. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

