North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $53.65. 3,302,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

