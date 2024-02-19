North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

