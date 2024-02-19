North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 433 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 3,233,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,579. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

