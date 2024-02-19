North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $620,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

