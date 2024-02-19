Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $24.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,782. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $113.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

