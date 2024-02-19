11,565 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

SPDN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 3,921,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

