Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $7.37 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 463,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 114,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 360,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

