Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $343.61 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

