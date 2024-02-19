WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $794.84 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $794.84 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 952,932,438 coins and its circulating supply is 361,945,473 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 952,894,846.3443192 with 361,904,996.97602856 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.19256092 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,499,401.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

