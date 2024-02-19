ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 74,517 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,517 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $43,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 5,510,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

