Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Regis Acquisition Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 182,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 275,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. 8,155,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

