Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Lowered by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,554,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.56. 396,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,188. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.