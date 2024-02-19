Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $197,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $33.82 on Monday, hitting $3,716.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,546.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,233.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,382.54 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

