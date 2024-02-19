Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $24.24 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.48. 670,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,573. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

