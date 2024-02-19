iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

