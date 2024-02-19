Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,347 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.98. 3,154,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,549. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

