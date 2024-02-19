Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

BILL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. 2,047,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 179.05 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

