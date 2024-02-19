The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $384.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,206. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $396.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

