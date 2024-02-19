Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 27,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Whale Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 8.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $49,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 180.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

VEEV traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,318. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.